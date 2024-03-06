SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Receives $5.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.66.

SOUN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SOUN opened at $4.96 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 8,707.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $54,139.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,089. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,448 shares of company stock worth $1,073,608. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,340 shares during the last quarter. Nvidia Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $3,669,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,110 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.