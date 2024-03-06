Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,363 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 64,585 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

