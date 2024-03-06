SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.66. Approximately 214,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 265,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 149,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

