Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Trading 7% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $47.62 and last traded at $47.41. 740,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 751,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

Specifically, CEO James Lawrence Dolan purchased 76,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,181,188.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The firm had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPHR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

