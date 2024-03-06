Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Position Cut by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Sprott worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Sprott by 2.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sprott by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sprott by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sprott by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SII opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $942.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Sprott’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

