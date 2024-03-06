Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.50

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,319 shares of company stock worth $6,916,101. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

