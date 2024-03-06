SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. SRAX shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

SRAX Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRAX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SRAX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 4,154.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,047,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 1,999,426 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SRAX by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

