SThree (LON:STEM) Trading Down 1.9%

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 404 ($5.13) and last traded at GBX 416.50 ($5.29). 169,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 185,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 424.50 ($5.39).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SThree in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.98) price objective for the company.
SThree Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. SThree’s payout ratio is 4,146.34%.
SThree Company Profile
SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets worldwide. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract work, as well as for executive and c-suites roles. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.
