Stifel Financial Corp Buys 455 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,732,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5,953.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,601.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,623.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,472.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,418.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,355,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.