Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261,766 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Medical Properties Trust worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,200 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 284.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 144,370 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,317,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 791,318 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 450.9% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 339,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 278,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

