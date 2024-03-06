Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.65 Million Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,612 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.35% of Leslie’s worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 85.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

