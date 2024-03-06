Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 97.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $682,191,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $77.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

