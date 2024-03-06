Stifel Financial Corp Sells 219 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of PriceSmart worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,281,000 after purchasing an additional 148,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 39,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PSMT opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $84.93.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSMT shares. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

