Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AeroVironment Call Options (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,206 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,056% compared to the typical volume of 969 call options.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $167.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $86.69 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.18.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.