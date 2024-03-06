Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AeroVironment Call Options (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,206 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,056% compared to the typical volume of 969 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $167.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $86.69 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.18.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
