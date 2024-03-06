Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Embraer Call Options (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,383 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 195% compared to the typical daily volume of 809 call options.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Embraer has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. HSBC downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

