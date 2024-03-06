StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

CARV opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

