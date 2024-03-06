StockNews.com Downgrades Dover (NYSE:DOV) to Hold

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

DOV stock opened at $167.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.74. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,150 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

