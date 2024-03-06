StockNews.com Downgrades FMC (NYSE:FMC) to Sell

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FMC. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

Shares of FMC opened at $59.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of FMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,096 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 200,254 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of FMC by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 234,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

