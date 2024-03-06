StockNews.com Downgrades Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to Hold

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 47.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 41.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 23.5% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 82.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

