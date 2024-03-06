StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.11. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.22. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 159.93% and a negative net margin of 80.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APDN. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 254,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

