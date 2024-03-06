StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Flex has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Research analysts predict that Flex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Flex by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

