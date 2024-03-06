StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $1.31 on Monday. Leju has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Institutional Trading of Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

