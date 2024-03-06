StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE X opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $154,280,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,529,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

