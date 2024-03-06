StockNews.com Upgrades Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Hold

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $107.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.16. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,240,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 4,377,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 819.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,714 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 892,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

