StockNews.com Upgrades Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to “Buy”

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $64.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $66.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth $2,393,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 188,817 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

