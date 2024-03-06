StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Up 18.2%

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 193,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 177,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

StrikePoint Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$12.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.94.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

