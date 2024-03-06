Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) PT Raised to $20.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of SG opened at $17.82 on Monday. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $949,976.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,356,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $949,976.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,356,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,669. 22.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 117,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

