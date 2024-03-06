Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) & Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) Financial Contrast

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Semantix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic N/A N/A $17.44 million N/A N/A Semantix $264.23 million 0.20 -$63.61 million ($0.81) -0.84

Symbolic Logic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semantix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.9% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Symbolic Logic and Semantix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Semantix has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 487.80%. Given Semantix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semantix is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Summary

Symbolic Logic beats Semantix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbolic Logic

(Get Free Report)

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Semantix

(Get Free Report)

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.