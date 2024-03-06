Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.00

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 1223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TALK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Talkspace Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALK. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth $8,973,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth $12,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Talkspace by 174.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 3,010,380 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talkspace by 522.3% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,874,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 2,412,531 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Talkspace by 44.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 1,571,383 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

