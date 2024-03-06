Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70-2.10 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.

Target Trading Up 12.0 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.05 and a 200 day moving average of $129.70.

Get Target alerts:

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Target by 252.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Target by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $572,049,000 after purchasing an additional 643,484 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.