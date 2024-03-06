Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

TW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.22) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.19) to GBX 96 ($1.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 134.60 ($1.71).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 139.45 ($1.77) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.69. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 98.92 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.60 ($1.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.56, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly sold 104,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.70), for a total value of £140,034.02 ($177,730.70). Insiders have acquired 314 shares of company stock worth $44,964 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

