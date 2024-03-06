Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CTO Sells $41,614.32 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $41,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 69,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 2.3 %

TDOC stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,389,000 after buying an additional 912,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,407,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 767,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

