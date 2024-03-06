Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326,944 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tenaris worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenaris by 155.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Tenaris Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

