Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 190.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,595,000 after buying an additional 205,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Terex by 3.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Terex by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Terex stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

