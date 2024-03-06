Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is Rubric Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,638 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises 7.3% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 1.70% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $193,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,214,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,738 shares of company stock worth $3,780,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

