Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in AECOM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in AECOM by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AECOM by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 2.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACM opened at $88.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 196.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

