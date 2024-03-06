Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,448 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.