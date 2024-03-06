Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE HMN opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $38.29.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

