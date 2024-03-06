Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cadence Bank by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 76.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 91,249 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cadence Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 322,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 104,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Hovde Group lowered Cadence Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

