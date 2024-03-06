Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 6,118 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Wabash National by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $29.12.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 6.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

