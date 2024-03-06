Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

