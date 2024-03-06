Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 54.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 0.5 %

MRNA stock opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,040 shares of company stock worth $11,039,037. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

