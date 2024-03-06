Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,476 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -10.96%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

