Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 200,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 97,847 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth $869,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 399,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 65,757 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMI. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $492,300 over the last ninety days. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OMI opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

