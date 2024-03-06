Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $280.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

