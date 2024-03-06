Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after buying an additional 7,516,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,998,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 698,280.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,085,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

