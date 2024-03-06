Teza Capital Management LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Affirm by 4.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,017,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after acquiring an additional 754,554 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Affirm by 9.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Affirm by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after acquiring an additional 415,059 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 3.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772 in the last 90 days. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

