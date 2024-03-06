Teza Capital Management LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $3,335,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,580 shares of company stock worth $41,351,340. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $280.55 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

