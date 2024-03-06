Teza Capital Management LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 129.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 155.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $271,000.

FRPT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

Shares of FRPT opened at $111.22 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,921,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,269 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

