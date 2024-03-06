Teza Capital Management LLC Has $339,000 Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $196.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.85. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.57, for a total value of $1,578,728.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,102,197.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $554,885.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,121,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,729 shares of company stock valued at $65,794,265 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

